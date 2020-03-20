New Delhi: Connaught Place in Delhi will be closed on Sunday due to the 'Janta Curfew' in the country over the novel coronavirus pandemic. "As it has been requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday to observe a Janta Curfew, Connaught Place shall remain closed on March 22," New Delhi Trader's Association Atul Bhargava said.

"As this is a national calamity and precautions are required to be taken, it is urged to all occupants to keep the establishment closed," Bhargava added.(PTI)