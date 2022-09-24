New Delhi: Days after the visit of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat to a mosque in Delhi and his subsequent meeting with All India Imam Organization chief Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Saturday organized a 'Sadbhavna' meet and called for communal harmony.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the organization's head Maulana Javed Qasmi, emphasized the nature of the meeting. "This is not a political meet. This meet has been organized to call for unity among different religions and cultures. There are some people trying to raise a communal angle, fuelling hatred but the country knows that we all are one," Qasmi said.

The former also deemed Bhagwat's outreach to be a positive marker. "It's good that people like Bhagwat are meeting Muslim intellectuals and Imams. This will send a good message. RSS supremo is a big man and his words would have a greater positive impact," he added. The meet consisted of Hindu religious leaders from Uttar Pradesh, Nainital, and elsewhere.

Speaking on the issue, a Hindu saint meanwhile said that the bond visible was that of our country. "This bond represents our country. We are known for our secularism and multiculturalism. Some people are fuelling hatred but the nations need to understand that we all are one, we share the same blood. So nothing can separate us," he stated.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of recent announcements by the Uttar Pradesh and Assam governments regarding a survey of Madrasas across the states. The previous day, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh ordered verification of properties belonging to the Waqf board to ascertain whether they included encroached properties as well.