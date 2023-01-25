New Delhi: At least four members of the Left-affiliated Students' Federation of India (SFI) were detained by police on Wednesday after the students' group announced it will screen the controversial BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question' on the Jamia Millia Islamia campus at 6 pm. The university administration, however, said no permission has been sought for the screening of the documentary and they "will not allow" it.

"Four students have been detained for allegedly creating a ruckus outside Jamia Milia Islamia University over the screening of the BBC documentary today," Delhi Police said. Reports quoting SFI Delhi State Committee identified the four students as Azeez (Jamia student and SFI Jamia Unit Secretary), Nivedya (Jamia student and SFI South Delhi Area Vice President), Abhiram and Tejas (Jamia students and SFI Unit members). The SFI's Jamia unit has issued a poster informing the documentary will be screened at 6 pm at the MCRC lawn gate no 8.

When contacted, a Jamia official said, "They did not ask for permission for the screening and we will not allow the screening. If students go out of their way to do something then strict action would be taken against them." The University has also come up with a notice that states: "The University reiterates that no meeting of students or screening of any film will be allowed in the campus without permission. University is taking all measures to prevent people/orgs having vested interest to destroy peaceful academic atmosphere here."

The screening at the Jamia campus comes a day after a similar screening was organized at the Jawaharlal Nehru University during which students claimed that power and internet were suspended and stones were thrown at them.