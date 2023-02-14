New Delhi: The officials of the Income Tax (IT) Department are carrying out raids the office of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Delhi, sources said. The raids assumed significance in the wake of the recent controversy surrounding the telecast of the BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question" on the Gujarat 2002 riots that took place during PM Modi's stint as the chief minister of that state.

Centre had earlier blocked a BBC documentary released last month examining Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role during 2002 anti-Muslim riots. It also banned people from sharing it online. Security forces were scrambled to halt screenings of the program at colleges and restrict clips of it on social media. Critics decried the crackdown as an assault on press freedom.

Also read: Owaisi asks: 'Why is BBC's Modi documentary banned but Godse movie allowed?'

The two-part documentary “India: The Modi Question” was not broadcast in India by the BBC. However, the Centre blocked it and banned people from sharing clips on social media. The orders were issued by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting using its emergency powers under its information technology laws. Twitter and YouTube both complied with the request and removed many links to the documentary.

A former BBC employee told ETV Bharat he is trying to communicate at the office but phones are switched off and the office has apparently been sealed. But they are still not sure if it actually is a raid or a search or simply summoning them. "I tried contacting my colleagues at the BBC office, but their phones are switched off which is very unusual," the former BBC employee said.