New Delhi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a massive investigation over the Popular Front of India's (PFI) alleged involvement in anti-India activities. The development took place after Union Home Ministry has asked NIA to do the same.

A senior government official privy to the development told ETV Bharat on Saturday that NIA has been asked to investigate the involvement of PFI in the recent violent incidents that took place across the country. PFI's role has been suspected in recent violence that took place in several states including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal among others.

Following controversial remarks made by BJP's former spokesperson Nupur Sharma, states across India witnessed violent incidents. "Significantly, taking advantage of the present situation, several anti-India organisations have also been trying to flare up a communal sentiment for their targeted motives," the official said. "The recent arrest of several people in different states have also substantiated the fact that radical Islamist organisation have been trying to take advantage of the situation with the help of several organisations who are vocal with religious issues," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Asked if PFI will be banned, the official said that the government will take the final call after consulting with all stakeholders. Recently, NIA conducted search operations in 10 different locations in Bihar in search of PFI members who are allegedly involved in anti-national activities. The search operation is related to the Patna's Phulwari Sharif terror module case which was unearthed by Bihar police.

"Although nothing is confirmed as of now, it is suspected that PFI members are linked with sleeper cell members of several Pakistan-based organizations," the official said. Following directions from the Home Ministry, NIA has recently taken over the Phulwari Sharif case. It is worth mentioning that several states including Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and others have been demanding a ban on PFI.

The NIA claimed that PFI has now spread to several states including Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. What has further aggravated the situation is the alleged involvement of PFI members in radicalizing gullible youths. The NIA is also investigating the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a political offshoot of PFI.