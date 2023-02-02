New Delhi: Nine-day Interpol Young Global Police Leaders Programme (YGPLP) ended here on Thursday with participants emphasising engaging in discussion about emerging trends in policing, issues of a growing challenge for law enforcement, and the need to build trust with the citizens and fighting crime in an increasingly digitalized world.

“Faced with increasing transnational and complex crimes, the partnerships across jurisdiction and disciplines shall become an increasingly crucial tool for policing. In this backdrop, identification, analysis, and visualization of concepts to help build and maintain trust within the global criminal investigation, the importance of international cooperation and the role of Interpol as its proponent and global network building would become of the essence,” an official said.

During these nine days, the participants were sensitised about rich professional capabilities, innovations, and best practices developed by Indian police, which could be a template for them to emulate in their respective countries. This initiative also sought to contribute towards international capacity building in the policing domain in line with the spirit of Vishwaguru Bharat.

During their stay in India, the participants visited CBI Headquarters, Global Operations Centre, and Delhi Police Headquarters and interacted with the Deputy National Security Advisor, Special Secretary (Internal Security), Union Home Ministry, Director, CBI and other senior officers of CBI.

Dr Nick Evans, Acting Assistant Director of Innovation & Research at the Australia New Zealand Policing Advisory Agency and Sigriour Bjork Guojonsdottir, National Commissioner of Police, Iceland shared their rich experience with the participants. Jose Luis Soriano Ruiz, Counter-Terrorism Squad of Spanish National Police interacted with the participants discussing the Experience of Spain in relation to terrorism, duly elucidating one of the deadliest terror attacks carried out in the history of Spain.

A session was addressed by ARPDJ De Alwis, Director, Counter Terrorism and Investigation Division, Sri Lankan Police on the need for Trust Building and Partnerships within Communities after Terrorists Attacks. The participants made a study visit to National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Gandhinagar to learn about cutting edge Forensics. They also interacted with senior officers of the Gujarat Police and Border Security Force during the program in Gujarat.

During their visit to Mumbai, the participants had the opportunity to interact with senior police formations of Maharashtra Police including the Director General of Police and Mumbai Police Commissioner about the scale and scope of policing activities in Maharashtra and the need for international police cooperation for enhanced policing outcomes.

The participants were also exposed to the Mumbai Police control room and the efforts towards building trust through community policing and management of mass gatherings like the Ganapati festival and challenges of terrorism with specific reference to Mumbai terror attacks.