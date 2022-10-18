New Delhi: An interesting situation developed on the sidelines of the ongoing 90th General Assembly of the Interpol in New Delhi on Tuesday, when the Director General of Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Mohsin Butt, was inquired whether Pakistan planned to handover noted insurgents such as underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafeez Saeed to India.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Butt is seen refusing to comment on the matter and repeatedly saying 'thank you' before making his exit.