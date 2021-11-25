New Delhi: India’s candidate, Praveen Sinha, Special Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was elected today as Delegate for Asia on the Executive Committee of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), sources said on Thursday. This was a tough election, with India running against four other contestants - China, Singapore, Republic of Korea and Jordan for two posts.

The elections were held in Istanbul (Turkey) during the ongoing 89th INTERPOL General Assembly. INTERPOL is a vital body for tackling the rising spectre of transnational organized crimes, terrorism and cyber-crimes. The Indian Ambassador in Turkey camped in Istanbul for the last few days and held on-the-ground bilateral meetings with delegations for the final efforts to gain support.

"India will continue to actively contribute to INTERPOL’s aims and objectives and to enhance its effectiveness through our professional competence and experience. Today’s victory is the result of an intense and well-coordinated election campaign across the world. Crucial support of friendly countries was sought at bilateral engagements at different levels. Our Embassies and High Commissions regularly followed up with host governments. Ambassadors and High Commissioners resident in Delhi were similarly reached out. Simultaneously, India’s National Central Bureau (NCB-India) reached out to its counterparts around the world to campaign for this election", sources said.