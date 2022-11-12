New Delhi : The India International Trade Fair (IITF), which is to be held from November 14-27, ticket will be available at 67 metro stations. This has been disclosed by the DMRC officials on Saturday. About 2,500 domestic and foreign exhibitors from several countries, including the UK and the UAE, will showcase their products during the 14-day fair at the Pragati Maidan here.

India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), an arm of the commerce ministry, said this year, Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra are the 'partner states' while Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are the 'focus states'. Overseas participation is from 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Iran, Nepal, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, and the UK.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it will start selling IITF entry tickets for 'business days' (November 14-18) from November 14 and for 'general public days' (November 19-27) from November 19. The IITF entry tickets will be available at only 67 selected metro stations, the DMRC said in a statement.

The stations that would be selling the tickets are Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, Seelampur, Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place, Rohini West, Rithala, Noida City Centre, Mandi House, and Barakhamba station among others. IITF tickets will not be available for sale at the Supreme Court metro station, it said. This station falls next to Pragati Maidan. IITF tickets for both business days as well as general days can be purchased from customer care centres of these 67 metro stations from 9 am to 4 pm on all days, the DMRC said.

To cater to the rush during the trade fair, additional metro token counters, guards, officers and staff will be deployed at the Supreme Court metro station and other stations as required, a senior official said. The ITPO organises the mega event and it was first held in 1979. The fair was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the second time in history that the fair was not organised. The first time this happened was in 1980. (with agency input)