New Delhi/Noida: In yet another case of a stray dog attack, a 1-year-old child mauled by stray dogs near Tower-30 in Noida's Lotus Boulevard Society, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday. The deceased infant was identified as Aravind, son of a casual labourer involved in a construction within the society premises.

Apartment Owners Association vice-president Dharam Veer Yadav said, "the incident took place on the premises of Lotus Boulevard Society where some construction work was underway. The child's parents Rajesh and Sapna are construction workers and were engaged for the construction work. They had kept the child near them. Three stray dogs attacked the child, leaving him severely injured."

Yadav further said, "Child's brother playing nearby made noise after which, the mother and other workers rescued the child. The child was rushed to a hospital nearby where he succumbed to injuries". Dr Ajit Singh of the hospital said that the dogs had bitten the child in twenty-five places in the stomach.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are probing the incident. "We have received the information relating to the incident and we will take necessary action in coordination with municipal department so that such things do not recur," said a senior police official who is privy to the incident.