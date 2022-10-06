New Delhi: The railways have hiked the train ticket prices at the platforms by three times till October 31 in view of a huge rush of passengers ahead of the festive season. The Delhi Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) has issued an order to this effect while citing the rush of travellers during the festival season. The price has been hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 30.

The stations where the prices have been increased include New Delhi, Old Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Sarai Rohilla and Ghaziabad stations. Significantly during the festive season, the trains to and fro Delhi are seeing a huge rush of passengers heading home for celebrations with the family.

After Navratri and Dussehra, the upcoming Diwali, Chhath and other festivals are expected to increase the crowds at the stations. On Diwali and Chhath Puja, people flock to New Delhi, Old Delhi and other railway stations to go to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other states with people queuing up for buying platform tickets. According to the order issued by the Delhi Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), till October 31, platform tickets will be available at the railway station for Rs 30 only. From November 1, the platform ticket will be available for Rs 10.