New Delhi: The whole political drama unfolding in the UK with the appointment of Indian-origin Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and reinstatement of Suella Braverman, who also has Indian roots, as the UK's interior minister has raised a pertinent question - does India have enough reasons to rejoice? What does it mean for the India -UK ties?

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Suvro Kamal Dutta, a political thinker and foreign policy expert, said, " As Indians, we should feel proud that Rishi Sunak has become the Prime Minister of the UK but to be overjoyed or to be overwhelmed about it, would be quite hypocritical because after all, Sunak would be doing things to suit the requirement of his country".

"We should not forget that Rishi Sunak is a British citizen. Whatever decision he would take, will be as per the rules and regulations of that country and obviously, the interest of the UK will be supreme in his heart as well as mind. India would be overlooking the reality of the world if it becomes over-enthusiastic about Sunak being the PM of the UK", Dutta added.

Talking about the bilateral ties between India and the UK, Dutta opined that there will not be many changes in the relations after the takeover of Sunak as the PM. The policies and interests of both countries will continue to remain the same. There will be no drastic changes in the economic and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

"Accordingly, we have to place our views and play our role and strategize things. India might have some leverage because he is of Indian origin and also Sunak proclaims himself to be a 'staunch' Hindu. Therefore, there would be some changes but not so drastic", the expert pointed out.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Rishi Sunak over phone on Thursday and congratulated him on assuming charge as the UK Prime Minister. PM Modi and his British counterpart discussed the need to close a balanced free-trade deal between India and the UK soon. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Glad to speak to @RishiSunak today. We will work together to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA (free trade agreement)."

In his reply, Sunak tweeted: "Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for your kind words as I get started in my new role. The UK and India share so much. I'm excited about what our two great democracies can achieve as we deepen our security, defense, and economic partnership in the months and years ahead."

Foreign policy expert Suvro Kamal Dutta, commenting on the signing of free trade deal between India and the UK which has been one of the major issues, suggested that India needs to be very cautious when it comes to finalizing a deal with the UK, adding that it is something which needs to be renegotiated.

Dutta opined that the reappointment of Suella Braverman as the UK's Home Secretary should be a concern for India because she is known for her anti-Indian immigrant stand. Therefore, India needs to be careful while formulating policies about the UK and especially concerning Indian students.

"Govt of India should do a rethinking as far as FTA is concerned and all the concerns need to be addressed first by the UK, only then India should go ahead with the deal. Because, after all the FTA is not going to be very beneficial for us", he said.

It is important to note that UK’s Suella Braverman has criticized a deal with India, saying the agreement has not necessarily worked well. She went on to say that Indian migrants make up the largest number of visa overstayers in the UK.