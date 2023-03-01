New Delhi: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks on Wednesday with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar as part of his visit to New Delhi to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting. Taking to Twitter, EAM Jaishankar said, "A wide-ranging discussion with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia on #G20FMM sidelines. Exchanged views on our bilateral cooperation and G20 issues".

The mutual intent to increase coordination in the international arena and multilateral formats, primarily the UN, as well as the SCO, BRICS, and the G20, was emphasized. The sides exchanged views in a confidential spirit on topical issues of Russian-Indian relations, reaffirming their focus on further strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership in all areas.

The common commitment to the formation of a polycentric world order based on fair and democratic values and the principle of the rule of law was reaffirmed. Both sides agreed to maintain the current dynamics of the political dialogue.

Earlier today, addressing the Leo Tolstoy, Mahatma Gandhi exhibition here in New Delhi, Russian FM Lavrov appreciated the substantial creative potential of India’s G20 Presidency and its theme on the unity of nations and a common future for humanity.

The G2O FMM under India's Presidency will be held tomorrow, March 2 that will see Foreign Ministers from G20 nations coming together under one roof. Ahead of the Russian FM's visit, the country took a dig at the West and said that the destructive policy of the US and its allies has already put the world on the brink of a disaster, provoked a rollback in socio-economic development, and seriously aggravated the situation of the poorest countries.

As informed by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov is set to clearly state Russia’s assessments of the current security, energy, and food situation. During the G20 FMM, Russia will present an unbiased factual picture of the act of terrorism – the bombing of the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the EU and NATO zone of responsibility, and the illegal seizing of Russian humanitarian fertilizer shipments designated for African and other needy countries.