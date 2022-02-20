New Delhi: India fell below 20,000 after 51 days, taking the total virus tally to 4,28,22,473, while the active cases dipped to 2,24,187, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.

A total of 19,968 cases have been reported in a day while the death toll climbed to 5,11,903 with 673 fresh fatalities. A total of 11,87,766 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. During the last 24 hours, 48,847 patients recovered from the infection, pushing the total recoveries throughout the country to 4,20,86,383. The recovery rate has gone up to 98.28 per cent.

The positivity rate for the day stands at 1.68 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 2.27 per cent. The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 14 consecutive days.