New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Thursday said India is ready to take on challenges such as climate change and international security during its yearlong G20 presidency. Addressing a Republic day event at the varsity, Akhtar said Jamia is committed to offering cutting-edge learning experiences, intellectual freedom, and opportunities to carry out critical research to its students.

Najma Akhtar said that whatever India is achieving today or is set to achieve ahead is because it is a "true democracy and successful republic." She said that India has been awarded the Presidency of G20 under the "dynamic and proactive leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. G20, an intergovernmental group, has 19 members, besides the European Union, and is chaired by each member nation for a year, rotationally.

Brazil is slated to chair the group in 2023. The country is "firm to address global challenges such as declining global economy, climate change and international security that pose serious challenges before humanity through the G 20 presidency," Akhtar said. "We are a responsible nation trying to showcase our leadership ability and approach to the world as a whole. Our G20 mantra is 'One Earth, One Family, and One Future,'" she added.

The celebration began with the unfurling of the National Flag by Najma Akhtar at the forecourt of Dr M A Ansari Auditorium of the university. The unfurling was followed by the singing of the National Anthem. The VC in her address also elaborated on the recent achievements of Jamia such as figuring among the top three universities in NIRF, the A++ grade awarded by NAAC, and the highest ranking for the university's outstanding performance in providing quality education, teaching and research.

"We are making sincere endeavours to become a world-class teaching-cum-research University by bringing in best national and international practices through the development of collaborative partnerships with institutions of excellence both domestically and internationally. "We are committed to offering cutting-edge learning experience, internationally benchmarked education, intellectual freedom and critical research opportunities in frontier areas of contemporary concern," she said. (PTI)