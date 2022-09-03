New Delhi: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said that India had great potential which was yet to be fully used. "India has a great talent pool which is yet to be fully tapped", Murmu said at Indian Institute of Technology Delhi's Diamond Jubilee event. Terming IITs further as 'pride of the nation', the President equated their story to "the story of independent India".

She further emphasized upon the necessity to make the institutions ready for the future. "There is a need to make our institutes future ready with new teaching learning matrix, pedagogy and content" she said.