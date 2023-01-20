New Delhi: Following the Chinese move to develop a 60,000 Megawatt (MW) power project on the upper riparian of the Yarlung Zangbo (Brahmaputra) river in Medong, Tibet, the Centre has put all its power projects in the North-East on fast track mode, official documents in possession of ETV Bharat have revealed.

The Ministry of Power has already initiated the biggest hydroelectric project of 11,000 MW in Upper Subansiri in Arunachal Pradesh, the documents also highlighted. The project feasibility report for the 11,000 MW multipurpose project has already been submitted to the Power Ministry for its approval by National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) on December 30.

The project, once approved, will be allocated to NHPC for development in joint venture mode with Northeast Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO), it noted. The other major Indian power project, the 2000 MW Lower Subansiri Hydro Power Project, is likely to be commissioned by August this year.

Authorities in New Delhi have already raised their concern with the Chinese government over the latter's move for the creation of 60,000 MW power project on the upper riparian. What has raised concerns for Indian authorities is the fact that the Chinese dam may invite sudden and multiple issues for the country, especially in the lower riparian areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Authorities believe that there could be a scarcity of water due to the Chinese project if the neighbouring country decides to divert it. In addition, lakhs of people in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam may be affected due to the flash flood if China suddenly releases water.

Significantly, 50 percent of the Brahmaputra basin, which account for 30 percent of freshwater resources in India and 40 percent of the total hydropower potential of the country, lies in Chinese territory.

As per the government document, the NHPC is in the process of setting up 6,241 MW hydropower projects in different States across the Northeast. Some of the projects are already under operation and many are in the construction stage. Significantly, a mega 2880 MW Dibang multi-purpose project in Arunachal Pradesh is presently under the clearance stage.

"Dibang multi-purpose project on Dibang river is envisaged as a storage-based hydroelectric project with good moderation as the key objective. The project is located near North Lakhimpur on the border of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam," the government document said.

The project would moderate good in the areas downstream of the Dibang Dam during the entire monsoon period to the extent of 3000 cumecs. The NHPC has also identified 56,836 MW hydropower potential in Arunachal Pradesh. Some of the other major hydropower potentials being identified by the NHPC include 1,617 MW in Manipur and 5,380 MW in Sikkim.