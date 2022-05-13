New Delhi: India has announced a daylong state mourning period on Saturday, marking the demise of the late President of UAE and the ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a Ministry of Home Affairs notification announced on Friday. "As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day’s State Mourning tomorrow throughout India" the order stated.

It also noted that the national flag would be flying at half-mast throughout the day and that there would be no official entertainment on the day. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences, as he remembered the Sheikh as a "great statesman and a visionary leader".

"I am deeply saddened to know about the passing away of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. He was a great statesman and visionary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered. The heartfelt condolences of the people of India are with the people of UAE. May his soul rest in peace" Modi tweeted out.

The UAE President passed away after ailing for along at the age of 73 years. He was the eldest among all sons of the founder President of the United Arab Emirates - President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who passed away in November, 2004.