New Delhi: India-Africa relations are truly deep-rooted and go back into the recesses of history, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

Addressing the launch of the book 'India-Africa Relations: Changing Horizons', the EAM said: "India-Africa relations are truly deep-rooted and go back into the recesses of history. Our connections are particularly strong with the societies on its eastern coast and were nurtured by the monsoon-driven ecosystem of the Indian Ocean."

"Those with greater land contiguity saw the human contacts that accompanied trade and commerce. So whether it is the dhow or the caravan, a deep connection was developed over many centuries whose reflections can be found in habits, communities and experiences," he said.

He noted that the era of Western imperialism strengthened the contacts, sometimes in a paradoxical fashion. Indian labour was brought to Africa to work in colonial infrastructure projects and commercial ventures. It certainly led to greater cultural inter-penetration, but it also eventually created a modern Indian Diaspora in Africa. At the same time, shared experiences of oppression generated a common desire for freedom and independence.

"We in India can never forget that our freedom struggle owes so much to the campaigns that Mahatma Gandhi first practised in Africa and then brought back to his own country", he added. Jaishankar underlined that this shared bonding of fighting against colonialism is a deeply emotional one, very difficult to explain to those who have not gone through it.

It explains the solidarity that we intuitively express on global platforms, whether it was the issue of African independence itself, the battle against apartheid, the continuing debate on fair and just development, or more recently, the inequities of the pandemic response. "It is also a reason why, even when our resources and capabilities were much more meagre, we embarked on a development partnership with Africa", he added.

He pointed out that "history, also bequeathed us, even though it was unintended, the commonality of many institutions and practices. In the last many decades, the very mechanisms that were designed for control have become tools of development and governance". As we progress in the world together, similar platforms and work cultures facilitate the exchange of experiences and best practices. We, in India, would like to make this a greater focus of cooperation, he added.

"Now, what was a steadily developing relationship between India and Africa and Ambassador Bhatia has brought that out in some detail, was rapidly taken to a much higher level once Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to the helm of affairs in India in 2014", he said while adding that his interest in Africa reflects the extensive contacts that Gujarat, his home state, which I also represent in the Parliament, has had with the continent.

"But it also speaks for his perspectives on greater equity and sustainable development in the world, mirroring his domestic commitment to a just, fair and inclusive society", he added. The contemporary Indian thinking on our ties was spelt out in his address to the Ugandan Parliament in July 2018. And both DG and Ambassador have referred to it, Jaishankar said.

