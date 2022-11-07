New Delhi: Incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written another letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena alleging that he had been receiving severe threats from the jail administration on behalf of AAP's jailed leader Satyendra Jain and Director General prison Sandeep Goel after his first letter went public.

In the letter to the LG, Chandrashekhar requested the L-G to order a CBI probe urgently claiming that “truth will expose AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendra Jain”. He claimed that he would submit every single detail of all the meetings, interactions, number of cash deliveries, locations if a probe was initiated.

"After my last complaint application was released in public, I have been receiving serious threats from the jail administration on behalf of Mr. Satyendra Jain and DG prison Sandeep Goel. I have been threatened by AAP party workers who said that I will have to pay the price now," a hand-written letter of Chandrashekhar, which was posted through his lawyer Ashok Singh, read.

"Sir, I am writing this application again as not because I am intimidated by them, but requesting to direct the CBI to initiate an urgent investigation in detail and allow me to file an FIR for the same, as pressure is mounting up against me. The truth about AAP should be exposed before any mishap. The matter is not just pertaining to Satyendra Jain but also Mr. Arvind Kejriwal and Mr. Kailash Gahlot who were part of all the episodes that have taken place," Sukesh wrote in his letter.

"The matter is much more than what meets the eye, I have in the month of August, 2022 itself given a part statement regarding the same to CBI AC-V during the probe of some other case of mine," he claimed in his letter. "I have read the news and seen that Mr. Arvind Kejriwal has tweeted that BJP is putting me forward during election times and he wrote that I am countries' biggest thug, which is misleading and diverting from the issue," said Sukesh.

"I hereby state that if I was the country's biggest thug then why during 2016 when I personally delivered Rs 50 crore to Mr. Satyendra Jain in presence of Mr. Kailash Gahlot in his farm at Asola, and thereafter the same evening Mr. Arvind Kejriwal and Mr. Jain had visited me for dinner at Hyatt, Bhikaji Cama Place where I was staying," letter further read.

"Mr. Kejriwal asked me to mobilise a few large contributors who in return will be given positions and seats when expanded in southern states and insisted I bring at least 20 to 30 people from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu who can give at least Rs 500 crore," it read."He (Arvind Kejriwal) was very happy that within a short span I mobilised and contributed Rs 50 crore to the party, for which he said I earned his loyalty and nominations for Rajya sabha," it read.

"After a few months I introduced Mr. Bhaskar Rao, Ex commissioner of Police, Bangalore to Mr. Kejriwal. Mr Rao was looking to join politics after his stint as a police officer, as Mr. Bhasker Rao is known to me as his daughter was a close friend of mine since school days in Bangalore and thereafter as she was in Mumbai for her film career," the letter read.

"After introducing Mr. Rao to Mr. Kejriwal in 2016, he was made the head of AAP in Karnataka, which was because of me, and they are all one now," he claimed. "When I got arrested in 2017 for an election symbol case, and am lodged in jail no. 1 Tihar, that's when Mr. Satyendra Jain started visiting me and wanted to know if I had disclosed any of the above facts of regarding the Rs 50 crore contribution to investigating agency as Mr. Kejriwal was very concerned," the letter further stated.

"Thereafter in 2019 as said before Mr. Jain received additional Rs 10 crore as the protection money through his associates Mr. Chaturvedi from Kolkata for jail protection money," it read."I hereby humbly submit this short statement to show that as Mr. Arvind Kejriwal is trying to defame me and act as though he does not know any of this, is completely being done with a manipulated and mala fide mind," it added.