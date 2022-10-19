New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said that the implementation of the Indus Water Treaty must be in the letter and spirit of the Treaty.

The reaction comes days after the World Bank made appointments in two separate processes requested by India and Pakistan related to the Kishenganga and Ratle projects.

In response to the matter, the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, "We have noted the World Bank’s announcement to concurrently appoint a Neutral Expert and a Chair of the Court of Arbitration in the ongoing matter related to the Kishenganga and Ratle projects".

Recognizing the World Bank’s admission in its announcement that "carrying out two processes concurrently poses practical and legal challenges”, India will assess the matter, the MEA said.

"India believes that the implementation of the Indus Water Treaty must be in the letter and spirit of the Treaty", the statement issued by MEA read. The World Bank appointed Michel Lino as the Neutral Expert and Prof. Sean Murphy as Chairman of the Court of Arbitration.

They will carry out their duties in their capacity as subject matter experts and independently of any other appointments they may currently hold.

A world bank release said in line with its responsibilities under the Indus Waters Treaty, the World Bank has made the appointments that it was mandated to make in the two separate processes requested by India and Pakistan about the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric power plants.

The release said that the two countries disagree over whether the technical design features of these two hydroelectric plants contravene the Treaty.

Pakistan asked the World Bank to facilitate the establishment of a Court of Arbitration to consider its concerns about the designs of the two hydroelectric power projects, while India asked for the appointment of a Neutral Expert to consider similar concerns over the two projects.

"The World Bank continues to share the concerns of the parties that carrying out the two processes concurrently poses practical and legal challenges", the release from the World bank added.

It said, "The World Bank is confident that the highly qualified experts appointed as Neutral Experts and as members of the Court of Arbitration will engage in fair and careful consideration of their jurisdictional mandate, as they are empowered to do by the Treaty".