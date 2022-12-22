New Delhi: As the sudden Covid-19 spike in many countries raised a hue and cry, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday issued an alert over the impending outbreak of the virus in India. "As we can see a sudden surge of Covid-19 cases in different countries, the Indian Medical Association alerted and appealed to the public to follow Covid appropriate behaviour with immediate effect," said IMA secretary general Dr Jayesh Lele, in a conversation with ETV Bharat. He said that India has reported 145 new cases in the last 24 hours out of which four cases are the new China variant -BF.7. "As per available reports, nearly 5.37 lakh new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours from the USA, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil," he said.

"We appeal to the government to upscale the preparedness for any situation as seen in 2021 by issuing instructions to the ministries and departments concerned to make available the emergency medicine, oxygen supply and ambulance supply," he said. The IMA has already issued an advisory to its State and local branches to take necessary preparatory steps in case of the Covid outbreak in their areas.

Asserting that the situation in India at present is not alarming, Dr Lele said that IMA with more than 3.5 lakh medical practitioners across the country is committed to fighting the dreaded disease. The IMA also issued eight points advisory to stop the spread of the virus that includes face masks in public places, social distancing, regular hand washing, avoiding public gatherings, avoiding international travels, consulting doctors in case of ILI, getting precautionary doses and following government advisory.