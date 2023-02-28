New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) which has endorsed the existing point-of-care tests manufactured in India for screening sickle cell disease, while suggesting the states to choose to have either one level or two levels of screening to diagnose sickle cell disease.

"The ICMR conducted a medical technology evaluation for existing point-of-care tests manufactured in India, endorsing their efficacy. This is followed by onboarding of state governments on these point-of-care tests, their rates, and the possible symptoms that may be prevalent with the targeted group of seven crore people for whom screening will be done," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said while participating in a post-budget webinar meet.

Reiterating the role of the ministry, Bhushan said that the Ministry will support the state governments through the National Health Mission, providing financial support. "The state governments can select one or two levels of screening that they consider fit. The health ministry has appointed ICMR, AIIMS, and medical colleges as nodal agencies as a point of reference regarding technical guidance for all states," he added.

Bhushan said that the portal on sickle cell disease management has already been established and development of a mobile application is also underway. The training and orientation for the health department staff from the states have already commenced, according to Bhushan.

Participating in the programme, Dr. VK Paul, Member Health, Niti Aayog said, "sickle cell disease management is a multi-sectoral mission leveraging community mobilisation and stakeholder collaboration. Elimination of sickle cell disease is an important part of achieving the holistic vision of health for all in India."

Emphasising the need for a public movement against sickle cell disease, Paul said, "we have to make a coalition at the ground level that connects each and every stakeholder. To reach the last mile, we need to make this as 'Jan Andolan'(public movement)." He also impressed on the need to generate awareness of sickle cell disease in which 'opportunity testing' is encouraged.

It would expedite treatment for those already suffering from the disease, he said. The Niti Aayog chief pointed out that the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has a key role in the drive in community mobilisation and stakeholder collaboration and in defining the medium and modes for reaching affected tribal areas.