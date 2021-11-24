New Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi on Wednesday amid speculations of Swamy joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

However, Swamy laid speculations about him joining the Trinamool Congress to rest saying that he was there with Mamata to discuss the Bengal issues. Swamy said, “I was already with her (Mamata). There is no need for me to join the party,”

The half-hour meeting took place at TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s official residence in Delhi, after concluding the meeting Mamata also dropped Swamy at the gate but they did not make any official statement.