New Delhi: Ahead of Diwali, huge number of buyers thronged market streets in the national capital on Sunday. Flouting the Covid norms buyers reached the Delhi's Sadar Bazar to make purchases for upcoming festivals. This may have brought a smile on the faces of shopkeepers but truly rang alarm bells of spreading of corona virus since many people overlooked Covid-safe behaviour.

The shopkeepers expressed their happiness over the huge footfall in the market and hoped that this year they might not face huge losses as they suffered last year due to the pandemic.

A leader of Sadar Bazar market association told the media, "this is a festival time, it is natural to have crowds in the markets. A proper arrangement should have been made by the administration, which has not been done."

Similar crowds were seen at the Karol Bagh and Lapataganj markets as well.

"Generally, people are following Covid-19 protocols in the market... We are having a better season than before. Sales are improving," Sanjeev Kapoor, general secretary of Vyapay Mandal, Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh, told the media.

