New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has called for a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and other intelligence officials over the law and order situation in Delhi following the Jahangurpuri violence on Saturday.

A senior official in the Home Ministry told ETV Bharat that Bhalla will sit for the meeting to review the law and order situation aftermath Jahangirpuri violence. "Apart from the Delhi police commissioner, other senior officials from Delhi police as well as other intelligence departments will also be present in the meeting," the official said.

According to the official, the intelligence agencies have also been asked to submit a report to the Home Ministry over the violence that took place between two communities over a Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti. A senior intelligence official told this correspondent that the investigative agencies are also looking into all aspects of the violence "especially if there any link between the riot that took place in North East Delhi in 2020."

"Link with North East Delhi riots and anti-CAA-NRC protest to be probed," the official said. The agencies are also looking into the aspect of the possible involvement of Bangladeshi migrants who are residing in the Jahangirpuri area.

