New Delhi : Union Home Minister Amit Shah visit to the Delhi Police headquarters on Tuesday has been cancelled due to unavoidable reasons, Police Headquarters said. Shah was scheduled to visit the police headquarters to discuss national security, the action plan for 2024, and the security arrangements made available for the G-20 summit.

He also was to felicitate a number of police personnel, who won medals during the Commonwealth Games, national-level competitions and in World Police Fire Games. (IANS)