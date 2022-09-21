Delhi : A container with approximately 22 tonnes of licorice coated with heroin was seized at Nava Sheva Port, Mumbai, said the Delhi Police special cell on Wednesday.

According to the police, this is one of the biggest seizures of heroin with a value of Rs 1,725 crore in the international market.

"The value of heroin seized was approximately Rs 1,725 crores. The container was transported to Delhi. This seizure indicates how narco terror is impacting our country and international players are using different methodologies to push drugs into our country," said HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)