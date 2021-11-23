Agra: The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) will take up a plea seeking sedition charges against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor Kangana Ranaut on 25 November.

Hurt by Kangana's statement 'freedom that India got in 1947 was an alm from the British', Agra-based Advocate Ramashankar Sharma filed a petition at the court through Advocate BS Faujdar on 17 November.

According to him, Kangana is working to spread anarchy in the country, and it amounts to sedition. The actor has faced a backlash from across the country over her controversial statement.

Advocate Ramashankar said, "The revolutionaries bled to get freedom for the country. Many young people have sacrificed their lives for the country, but today an actress is questioning the efforts of those brave sons of ours which is not acceptable by citizens of our country."

Advocate Ramashankar Sharma accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not taking strict action against those who insulted the country. In his petition, he has urged to summon them under the Sedition Act.

