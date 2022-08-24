New Delhi: With four States across India already having reported cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD), commonly known as "Tomato Flu", experts from India’s health domain on Wednesday allayed fears stating that “tomato flu is similar to other flu and people need not worry about this.”

Talking to ETV Bharat, renowned health expert and financial secretary of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr. Anil Agarwal said that people need not worry about foot-and-mouth disease. "Like influenza, this (tomato flu) is yet another flu. People don’t need to panic. They should only maintain precaution and consult doctors in case any symptoms are found," said Dr. Agarwal.

He said that there is no chance of severity from this flu. "We should treat tomato flu like all other normal flu. Although the present Hand Foot and Mouth Disease is a new variant of the flu," said Dr. Agarwal.

Echoing the same view, Dr. Tamorish Kole, president of the Asian Society of Emergency Medicine said that “Tomato fever” is a new form of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD), which is commonly caused by the Coxsackie virus resulting in small 4-6 mm red spots on the skin that later become bubbles with fluid inside.

"The lesions generally appear on the hands, feet, and buttocks and spread by contact between young children. Some studies say that tomato fever could be an aftereffect of chikungunya or dengue fever in children. However, it is self-limiting and requires only supportive treatment," he said.

When asked whether tomato flu can be lethal, Dr. Kole said, “the central government has already issued an advisory to states on HFMD asking them to focus on preventions. The advisory has recommended the isolation of 5-7 days after the onset of the symptoms in suspected cases. While we are still battling COVID, any new infection remains a challenge for the healthcare system. However, HFMD is self-limiting and there is nothing to panic about it right now.”

He said that the best solution for prevention is the maintenance of proper hygiene and sanitization of the surrounding objects and environment as well as preventing the infected child from sharing toys, clothes, food, or other items with other non-infected children.

As many as 108 cases of tomato flu have been reported in India with children in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Odisha mostly affected due to the disease. In its advisory issued to the States and UTs on Tuesday, the health ministry said that tomato flu is a self-limiting infectious disease as the signs and symptoms resolve after a few days.

“There are no disease-specific medications available. Treatment is similar to other viral infections including isolation, rest, plenty of fluids, and a hot water sponge for relief of irritation and rashes. Supportive therapy of paracetamol for fever and body ache and other symptomatic treatments are required,” the advisory has said. Isolation should be followed for five to seven days from the onset of any symptom to prevent the spread of infection to other children or adults.