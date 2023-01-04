New Delhi: A head constable of Delhi Police posted at Israel Embassy in the capital died under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday. A police official said head constable Ashok Kumar was found dead in the residential complex of the Israel Embassy in Vasant Vihar.

The deceased head constable was in the security unit of Delhi Police and was posted as a security officer in the Israeli Embassy residential complex. The police said that they did not recover any suicide note and started investigating the matter as soon as they were informed about the incident in the morning.

The constable lived alone in a room inside the same campus. On Wednesday morning, a gunshot was heard from his room. When the police were informed about this incident, they reached the spot and found that the door of Ashok's room was locked from inside. The Delhi Police team reached inside by breaking the glass and found Ashok in a pool of blood.

Based on the preliminary probe, the police said it seemed that the head constable died by suicide because of personal and domestic reasons, however, the actual reason will be known after the investigation completes.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a Delhi Police head constable set himself on fire at Rafi Marg here on Wednesday. The constable, identified as Kuldeep, was saved by the PCR personnel deployed at the spot, they said. According to police, Kuldeep has previously also attempted to set himself ablaze but the reason behind it is unknown.

The head constable, who was posted at the secretariat security, is currently under suspension, a senior police officer said. He did not suffer any major injuries but received burns on his neck and chest, he said.