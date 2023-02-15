Jhajjar (Haryana): Father of the victim who was killed and stored in a freezer, eerily similar to the Shraddha murder case, has sought the capital punishment be awarded to the accused. The 25-year old woman's body was found in a freezer in Delhi's Najafgarh area on this Valentine's Day.

The deceased, identified as Nikki Yadav was strangulated to death by her boyfriend, Sahil Gahlot. The accused has been arrested by the Delhi Police. Nikki's father, Sunil Yadav demanding justice for his daughter said, "the accused man should be hanged to death. We got to know about her death yesterday. She had visited home around 1.5 months ago."

Car seized- Police said the Crime Branch has recovered the car inside which Sahil Gehlot allegedly murdered Nikki Yadav and also used it to transport her body to his dhaba. The accused later stuffed the body inside a freezer at his dhaba in Mitraon village of Delhi's Najafgarh.

Sahil has hid his wedding plans with another woman from Nikki. When Nikki came to know about it and objected, an argument broke out between the two. It escalated into a wordy duel. Sahil, in a fit of rage, strangulated Nikki with a data cable he had kept in his car. After he stored her body in the freezer, the accused solemnised his own marriage few hours later on the same day, police said.

It can be recalled Shraddha Walkar was killed by her live-in partner, Aaftab Poonawala, who later chopped her body into 35 pieces and stored in a refrigerator before disposing of the parts in a forest in Delhi, last year. Aaftab was arrested by the Delhi Police on November 12, 2022.