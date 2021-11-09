New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is playing with the sentiments of the people of Purvanchal on the pretext of Chhatth puja, according to Ravi Kumar, Gorakhpur MP from Bharatiya Janata Party. He further accused the Kejriwal-led Aam Admi Party (APP) government of hurting people by first not permitting people for celebrating Chhatth at ghats and then by not cleaning the Yamuna for the puja.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the BJP MP strongly objected to the politics over the Chhath festival and said, "It is the greatest festival of faith for the people of Purvanchal. But the way Delhi government is doing politics over the puja is wrong. Kejriwal government is running away from its responsibility by blaming the Haryana government for the impurity of the Yamuna river."

Speaking over the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Ravi said, "Yogi Adityanath will become the chief minister of the state for the consecutive second year as his present government is doing well in the state. Whatever the opposition said but the citizens of the state are witnessing the work done by the Yogi government there,"

Speaking over the Rafel issue he said that the opposition has created a ruckus over the issue and had accused the prime minister of being a thief. "Now, the Congress party should answer that who took the bribe and how much, between 2004 to 2007. The Bharatiya Janata Party does not do vote bank politics."

Read: BJP will win 2022 UP assembly polls, says MP Ravi Kishan