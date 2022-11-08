Gohil busy with Gujarat elections, Cong hands charge of Delhi to Ajoy Kumar till MCD polls
New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has assigned Ajoy Kumar the additional charge of Delhi till the completion of the civic body polls here as the regular AICC-in-charge of the party's capital unit was busy with the Gujarat Assembly polls. In a statement on Monday, the party said Shaktisinh Gohil, AICC in-charge, Delhi, is busy with the Gujarat Assembly elections and the Congress president has approved the proposal of assigning additional charge of Delhi to Kumar, AICC in-charge (Sikkim, Tripura, Nagaland) till the completion of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, with immediate effect.
The party also constituted a three-member screening committee headed by AICC general secretary Avinash Pande for the upcoming elections to the MCD. While Pande is the chairman of the panel, party MP K Jayakumar and Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin are its members. Polling for the municipal elections in Delhi will be held on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7. This will be the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the much-awaited poll will be held in the gap between the two phases of the Gujarat assembly elections, which will take place on December 1 and 5. (PTI)
