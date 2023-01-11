New Delhi: India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the global demand for Indian talent, skills, products, services and practices will only increase with time. Addressing the valedictory of 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) at Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, Jaishankar said that mobility and migration facilitated by the Modi Government at the Centre will make Pravasi Bharatiya Divas more meaningful in future.

Making a few observations about the PBD, the EAM said, "From the discussions during this Convention, it is clear that the global demand for Indian talent, skills, products, services and practices will only increase with time. So too will mobility and migration, facilitated by the initiatives that the Modi Government is taking with various partners. All this will only make the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas more meaningful and salient in the coming years".

Jaishankar pointed out that this Convention took place as we celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and during the Amrit Kaal. It is time to recognize the sacrifices and achievements of the past, even as we prepare for the ambitions of the future, he said.

The EAM said that the Youth PBD was similarly an effort to capture the optimism of the coming generations, adding "Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address gave us the vision and guidance for the journey that we embark on. And the counsel of the Presidents of Guyana and Suriname – and the warm sentiments that they expressed - convey the good wishes of our family abroad in this regard".

Since 2003, a total of 269 such Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awards have been conferred. Today’s Awards Ceremony aims to recognize the achievements of 27 such remarkable persons from our diaspora and acknowledge their successes, Jaishankar added.