New Delhi: Praja Foundation has disclosed in a report that the abduction cases in the capital have decreased in 2020, but the percentage of abduction of girls is increasing continuously. It has been told that the percentage of the kidnapping of boys is decreasing in Delhi, while the percentage of the kidnapping of girls is increasing for the last two years.

In 2020, 73% of kidnapping incidents happened with girls. According to the information, kidnapping cases in the capital are a matter of great concern for the Delhi Police. Delhi Police are looking for children under Operation Milap, especially for the kidnapping of young children. Recently, figures released by Praja Foundation show that there has been a steady decline in kidnapping cases in the last 5 years. In 2016, where 6,596 cases of abduction were reported, in the year 2020 this figure has come down to 4,051, but in 2016 where 62 percent of abduction cases were of girls, in 2020 it has increased to 73 percent.

Kidnapping rate of girls increases in Delhi says Praja Foundation report

In the report of Praja Foundation, it has been told that the cases of kidnapping of girls of 12 to 18 years are happening the maximum in the capital. The cases of kidnapping of a girl child under the age of six years are about one percent. The cases of kidnapping of girls aged 6 to 12 years remain between 6 to 9 percent. While the cases of kidnapping of 12 to 16-year-old girls were 29 percent in 2018, it has increased to 37 percent in 2020.

Similarly, the cases of kidnapping of girls in the age group of 16 to 18 years, which were 26 percent in 2019, have increased to 31 percent in the year 2020. According to this report, the number of children in the age group of 12 to 18 years was 89 percent in the kidnapping cases in 2020. On the other hand, if we talk about girls of this age, then the percentage of their kidnapping has been 68 percent in 2020, which was 58 percent in the year 2019.

Cases of kidnapping in Delhi

Year Tally Percentage of boys Percentage of girls 2016 6596 38 62 2017 6079 38 62 2018 6032 38 62 2019 5886 29 71 2020 4051 27 73

(Stats by Praja Foundation)