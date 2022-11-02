Ghaziabad (UP): Conscience is among the strongest human emotions, and leads many to act decisively to right their wrongs. An incident that fits the bill was recently witnessed in Ghaziabad, wherein residents of a household which saw an incident of jewellery theft got back their riches in part, courtesy of an apparently conscientious thief.

The incident took place in Ghaziabad's Rajnagar Extension Area, where a case was registered under sections 380 and 427 on October 27 after a complaint by victim Preeti Sirohi, who said she was out of the station on the occasion of Diwali with her family when the incident occurred. What the family did not expect, however, was to get back their valued possessions; well, partly.

A parcel from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh arrived via a courier and was received by Sirohi on October 31. Upon opening it, residents discovered a part of the stolen jewellery, said Ghaziabad CO Anju Jain.

"The courier was sent from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh on behalf of Rajdeep Jewellers. However, no such entity was found in the concerned area. The jewellery has been handed over to the victim's family. We are examining the CCTV footage from the area to track the thief," she added.

When inquired, Sirohi, however, pointed out that she had gotten back only one out of a total four sets of stolen jewellery. "I have only received one gold set of the four stolen gold sets. The package contains an earring, a chain and a ring. We don't know what was the intention behind this," she added.