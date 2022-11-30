New Delhi: Ahead of India's G20 Presidency starting on Thursday, German Envoy to India Phillip Ackerman on Wednesday said that India has an ambitious agenda for G20 Presidency and that comes along with high expectations.

When asked about India's role given the political and strategic developments in recent times as it assumes the G20 Presidency, he said, "India has an ambitious agenda on G20 Presidency and that comes along high expectations. India is not an average G20 country but it is one of the heavyweights. We are looking forward to working with our Indian friends on the result".

"The Indian government has identified the priorities of G20 and they are all set. We fully understand the agenda and we will support it as much as we can. It is a very important G20 presidency", he added. He said that India is pretty well prepared and the agenda includes several G20 meetings starting with the G20 sherpa meeting scheduled for next week in Udaipur.

Ackermann noted that the G20 summit in Bali turned out to be a success largely due to India. "We are confident that India will host a very important G20 meeting with a very solid and acceptable outcome. We are pleased India has put climate change high on agenda under its G20 Presidency" he said.

On the sidelines of the recently concluded two-day G20 Leaders Summit in Bali, PM Modi met with the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), this was the third meeting between the two leaders in 2022.

Moreover, as informed by Ackerman, the German Chancellor is planning a bilateral visit to India next year. The German ambassador was addressing the media here in New Delhi as India-Germany signed agreements to tackle climate change.

India and Germany have jointly agreed upon concrete development projects to the tune of EUR 1 billion for the next year. These projects have been signed against the backdrop of the development partnership for green and sustainable development, signed between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in May this year.