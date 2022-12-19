New Delhi: Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar have been selected for development under Swadesh Darshan 2.0, Parliament was informed on Monday. Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy in response to a question in the Lok Sabha also said the Punaura Dham site in the Sitamarhi district of Bihar has been identified for development under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) Scheme of the ministry.

The ministry under its Swadesh Darshan, PRASHAD and Assistance to Central Agency for Tourism Infrastructure Projects schemes provides support to state governments, Union Territory administrations and central agencies for the development of tourism infrastructure in the country, he said.

The projects for development under the schemes are identified in consultation with the states, Union territories, and central agencies and are sanctioned subject to the availability of funds, submission of suitable detailed project reports, adherence to scheme guidelines and utilisation of funds released earlier, Reddy added.

The ministry has now revamped its Swadesh Darshan scheme as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 with the objective to develop sustainable and responsible tourism destinations, following a tourist and destination-centric approach, he said.