New Delhi: Gangsters of Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab are drawing inspiration from underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and running their operations of kidnapping, extortion, and killing from foreign soil like Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia and Australia. "Although nothing concrete can be divulged now, interrogation suggests that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and several other gang leaders drawing inspiration from underworld don Dawood," a senior NIA official said. They are operating their business in countries like Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia and Australia, the official said.

The NIA on Tuesday conducted searches at over 13 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Delhi and NCR. The districts where the raids were conducted include Fazilka, Taran Taran, Ludhiana, Sangrur, Mohali, Yamuna Nagar, Sikar, the outer north district of Delhi and NCR. "The raids were conducted to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers and traffickers based in India and abroad," the official said.

This third round of raids and searches is a part of the NIA crackdown against organised criminal syndicates and networks, top gangsters, their criminal and business associates based in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and arms suppliers based in Rajasthan and Delhi. "Today's searches were conducted at the houses of Kaushal Choudhary of Gurugram-Rajasthan, Vishal Maan of Prahalpur-Delhi, Binny Gurjar of Sangroor-Punjab, Ravi Rajgarh of Ludhiana-Punjab and their associates," the official said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that these gangs were carrying out the targeted killings and were also raising funds to carry out such criminal activities through the smuggling of drugs and weapons. "Investigations revealed that such criminal acts were not isolated local incidents, but there was a deep-rooted conspiracy amongst terrorists, gangsters and drugs smuggling cartels and networks, who were operating from both within and outside the country," the official said.