New Delhi: Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Friday lashed out at Congress party saying that it is in the nature of the Congress and the Gandhi family to attack Hinduism whenever they get a chance. Earlier on December 17, 2010, Rahul Gandhi had said that the danger to the country is from Hindus more than terrorism.

Addressing a presser, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took a jibe at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying that all Congress leaders are giving unrestrained statements against Hinduism at the behest of Rahul Gandhi.

Briefing reporters, Patra said, "It is unfortunate that within 24 hours, Hindu religion is attacked thrice by Congress party. First Salman Khurshid, then Alvi Sahab and now their biggest leader Rahul Gandhi himself. He has attacked Hinduism and Hindutva. It has been the character of the Congress and Gandhi family that whenever they get a chance, they attack Hinduism.

"P Chidambaram ji used the word saffron terrorism for the first time on August 25, 2010. Rahul Gandhi visits the temple just before the elections. They go to ask for votes and indulge in vote bank politics," added the BJP leader.

Patra further lashed out at the Congress and said, Congress leader Salman Khurshid comparing Hinduism with Boko Haram and ISIS or Shashi Tharoor's giving the term Hindu Taliban is not a coincidence but an experiment.

"When Salman Khurshid speaks against Hinduism, compares it with Boko Haram and ISIS, when Shashi Tharoor says Hindu Taliban or when it is called saffron terrorism, actually this is not a coincidence but an experiment. And, the biggest leader of this experimental laboratory is Rahul Gandhi. After Rahul Gandhi, people like Shashi Tharoor, Salman Khurshid, Digvijay Singh and Mani Shankar Aiyar give outrageous statements against Hinduism," Patra added.

Earlier, while addressing the launch of the Congress party's digital campaign 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' via video conferencing, Rahul Gandhi in his address asked, "What is the difference between Hinduism and Hindutva, can they be the same thing? If they are the same thing, why don't they have the same name? They're obviously different things. Is Hinduism about beating a Sikh or a Muslim? Hindutva of course is."

