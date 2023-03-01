Gurugram (Haryana) : A man was caught red-handed using his uber luxury Kia Carnival car to steal flower pots set up to greet the visiting dignitaries for the G20 Foreign Ministers Meet in Gurugram. While everybody was making grand arrangements for the G20 summit, the 50-year-old accused named Manmohan was secretly taking away the vases installed on the roadside, the officials said.

Netizens broke into a series of merry tweets on this hilarious episode of the man stealing roadside flower pots in his luxury car. One suggested that the boot space of the car should be expanded enough to steal as many flower pots as possible.

The accused has been arrested by the Gurugram police who registered a case against him for stealing flower pots. With clear evidence available, immediate action was taken against the erring person. Also, the Police have seized a car and recovered stolen flower pots, according to police sources.

Meanwhile, a video of two men allegedly stealing flower pots set up for a G20 event in Gurugram went viral. It has come to our cognizance and action will be taken against them, said S K Chahal, Joint CEO (Chief Executive Officer), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

Also Read : Surat police nab thief for stealing gas cylinders, seize 25 cylinders from his possession

Petty crimes are showing an alarming increase, as per police reports. Only a few months ago, a person was arrested in Surat for stealing gas cylinders on a large scale. The man was caught after the police launched a massive hunt for the accused following frequent missing of gas cylinders from the houses of residents.

When questioned, the thief told the police that he used duplicate keys to open the doors of houses when the residents were away and steal gas cylinders but no other valuables. The high price of these cylinders in the market had turned the thief towards these robberies, sources said.