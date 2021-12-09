New Delhi: According to the information, the bodies of Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika who were killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, will be brought to Delhi by a military plane by Thursday evening. The funeral of the two will be held in Delhi Cantonment on Friday.

The bodies of the couple will be brought to their home on Friday and people will be allowed to pay their last respects from 11 am to 2 pm. After that, the last journey will be taken from Kamaraj Marg to Brar Square cremation ground of Delhi Cantonment. Gen. Rawat's younger sister and brother will also be present for the funeral.

After the news of the accident, relatives and close acquaintances of the deceased have started arriving at the CDS Delhi bungalow. First Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met the victim's family, followed by the arrival of former CM of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat who mourned the bereaved family.

In a meeting of the Committee on Security (CCS) of the Union Cabinet held on Wednesday evening under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a two minute silence was observed and those who lost their lives in the accident were paid tribute. The PM was accompanied by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. After this meeting, a private meeting between PM Modi and Amit Shah went on for a long time.

To pay homage to the late CDS, the state government has declared 3 days of state mourning in Rawat's home state of Uttarakhand. Gen. Bipin Rawat was born in Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand. His family has been serving in the Indian Army for generations, while his father Laxman Singh Rawat had also been a Lieutenant General.

