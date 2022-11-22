Delhi : Four students of Don Bosco Technical Institute arrested for beating a pregnant dog to death in New Friends Colony area of Delhi. A video purportedly showed the students thrashing the dog and later dragging her carcass. Delhi Police say, accused accepted their guilty and said they were bothered by the dog barking at them.

The disturbing video shows an all male gang of students cornering the scared dog inside a tin shed on the institute's campus which is entered by a student with a rod in his hand, and the remaining students egging him on from outside, they said. The 15-minute-long video carrying horrid visual of the torture and killing of the animal went viral on Saturday with activists and dog lovers seeking strict actions against the accused, suspected to be students of the institute located in Okhla. Later, one of the crowd members could be seen dragging the dog through what has reported to be the college compound.

The ghastly act surfaced within days of another such video from Ghaziabad which showed three people killing a dog by hanging him in a grotesque manner. The accused in this incident were booked in a case by police after a complaint. "It is horrific to see such brutality by young students who can be seen laughing as they beat an expectant mother to death," said Ambika Shukla, Trustee, PFA.

Scientific studies have shown that cruelty against animals is dangerous because it escalates to violence against women and children, she said. "With time, the high of abusing a defenceless animal dissipates and to impose their power, such abusers, then prey on women and children," she said.