New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Thursday granted bail to former MLA Asif Mohammad Khan who was accused of manhandling and abusing a police officer on duty in the Shaheen Bagh area during an allegedly unauthorised meeting on November 25.

"A case was registered based on a complaint of Ram Kishore, Inspector, MCD Lajpat Nagar zone, stating that Asif Mohammad Khan abused and assaulted MCD staff, who was on duty and obstructed government work," the police said. A case has been registered at Shaheen Bagh Police Station under Sections 186, 353, 332 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A video of the former Congress MLA assaulting a group of people after a poster bearing his picture was removed in front of his Okhla residence went viral.

Earlier, the court noted that the accused is an influential person, who is a former MLA and has a responsibility towards society, but he has committed offences against police officials of Shaheen Bagh police station on the date of the incident. The court pointed out that the accused has used derogatory as well as abusive words even against the uniform of the police and threatened SI Akshay in front of his subordinates and local public, which has adverse societal impact and has detrimental effects on the police-community relationship which is critical to maintaining public safety as well as effective policing.