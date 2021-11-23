New Delhi: Former Rajya Sabha MP and ousted Janata Dal (United) (JDU) National General Secretary Pavan Varma has joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee in New Delhi on Tuesday. He has also served as an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer before joining politics and an advisor to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He said, "He will be really happy to work at any given position as in a democratic setup, the position of opposition is very important."

Pavan Varma was shown the way out of JD (U) after a long tussle with Nitish Kumar in January 2020. Since then, there were speculations of Varma joining the Indian National Congress. However, he finally joined TMC.

Mamata is visiting Delhi days ahead of the winter session of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin on November 29. She will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to discuss issues pertaining to the Border Security Force (BSF) and the development of the state during her visit to Delhi.

The key agendas which are likely to come up in the discussions include the issue of enhancement of BSF jurisdiction, violence in Tripura where TMC workers were brutally manhandled, and a few other state-related matters.

According to the sources, Mamata is likely to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and scores of leaders from opposition parties.

