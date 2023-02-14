New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra will pay an official visit to Bangladesh on February 15-16 at the invitation of the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, Masud Bin Momen, Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday. The visit comes in line with India's neighbourhood first policy. "Bangladesh is India’s topmost development partner and its largest trade partner in the region. Foreign Secretary’s upcoming visit will further strengthen bilateral ties and impart momentum to ongoing cooperation in diverse areas. ​During the visit, both Foreign Secretaries will review the entire range of bilateral relationship, including political and security, water, trade and investment, power and energy, defence, connectivity and sub-regional cooperation" a ministry statement said.

Kwatra will arrive in Dhaka after the completion of his two-day official visit to Nepal on February 13-14. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and his Indian counterpart will discuss bilateral issues at the Foreign Office Consultations (FOC). Kwatra assumed charge as the Foreign Secretary on May 1, 2022, with the current visit marking his first trip to Bangladesh.

The last FOC was held on January 29, 2021, in New Delhi. This comes ahead of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's participation in the upcoming 18th G20 summit set to take place in the capital on September 9-10 later this year. The meeting of the heads of state will be preceded by the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting, which is slated to be held on March 1-2, 2023. Kwatra is expected to meet both the PM and the FM of Bangladesh during his visit. India, which is holding the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, has invited the neighbouring country as a guest.