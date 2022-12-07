New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday suggested officer trainees of different Central government services to follow a citizen-centric approach while taking decisions in their respective services. Murmu advised them to be aware of their goals and actions. "They should align their goals and aims with the broader goals of the nation," she said.

Officer Trainees of the Indian Police Service, Indian Postal Service, Indian Railway Accounts Service and Indian Revenue Service and officers of Indian Radio Regulatory Service called on the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Addressing the officers, the President said they have been selected for the positions carrying the highest responsibility. "The governance system has huge confidence in their capabilities to implement the policies of national significance and thereby shape the future of the people," she said.

The President said this is the era of technology. "There is immense scope for innovation in the field of administration and governance. Technology can be used to make governance more and more effective, speedy, transparent and people-oriented," she said.

Referring to the officer trainees of the Indian Revenue Service, the President said they must remember that their twin role is to facilitate the compliance of tax laws by taxpayers and also contribute to overall credible deterrence against tax evasion.

"Communications with taxpayers should be made more respectful and the system should move towards voluntary compliance. Faceless assessment scheme of the Government of India is aimed towards bringing more transparency in governance," she said.

Speaking about the functions of the Indian Radio Regulatory Service, the President said that this service is very significant and has gained greater importance in recent years.

"The allocation of spectrum licenses, conducting spectrum auctions and providing necessary clearances are some of the major responsibilities of this service. In the digital environment, adequate access to spectrum is necessary for expanding telecommunication networks and addressing the rising demand for data services," she said.

Murmu expressed confidence that officers of the Indian Radio Regulatory Service would bring in new ideas and technologies for making and implementing relevant policies.