New Delhi: At least five inmates lodged in Tihar Jail jail attempted mass suicide on January 3. After the incident came to light, the authorities swung into action and admitted the inmates to a hospital. While four of the inmates were admitted to the jail hospital, one of them was referred to Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

According to sources, on January 3, the five jail inmates attempted suicide together. They first tried to injure themselves with sharp objects and later, they tried to commit suicide by hanging themselves inside the cell.

Sources also said that this is the first time that five inmates have together attempted suicide. Single inmates have committed suicide many times in the past.

Meanwhile, the authorities have launched a probe into the incident and the reasons behind the extreme step will be ascertained only after the submission of the report.

