New Delhi: The admission process for the academic session 2021-22 is going on at Delhi University. The schedule for the entrance test and merit-based admission in the postgraduate courses has been released by the university administration. The first list will be released on November 17.

According to the schedule released, the first list will be released on November 17. According to the list issued for merit-based admission, the department/college will be able to approve the admission from 10 am on November 18 to 5 pm on November 22. Students will have a chance to deposit fees till 1 pm on November 23.

The second merit list will be released on November 26. Under this, colleges/departments will be able to approve admission from 10 am on 27 November to 5 pm on 30 November. Students will be able to deposit fees till 1 pm on December 1. The third list will be released on December 3. The students can apply for admission from December 4 at 5 pm to December 6 and will be approved by the college. Also, students will be able to deposit fees till 1 pm on December 7.

The first-semester class will start from December 1 for the postgraduate students taking admission in the academic session 2021-22. The academic calendar has been issued by the university administration recently.